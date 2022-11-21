Jaicy Elliot And Ryan Rottman Talk Filming A Southern Family Christmas In New Orleans - Exclusive Interview

Ryan, what are some of your favorite moments working with Jaicy? Did you add anything to scenes in the moment?

Ryan Rottman: [Joking] There's nothing I enjoyed about it. No — one of the things I loved most about working with Jaicy was the fact that she was so down to have fun while we were filming and [made] the scenes more enjoyable. You will relate as people watch it — I think it'll come through. It progressed because as we started filming, we were meeting each other, and by the end, when we start to fall in love, you [could] see that progression of not only our friendship but the characters' [relationship] as well.

That came through, and that was something I really liked about that. We definitely added quite a bit. As we're going through the script in the morning, the sides, we would go through it with each other and say ... "I don't know, I feel like I'm being rude to you in this scene." I was like, "Yeah, I took that, too." So we lightened it up and [had] fun with it.

Jaicy Elliot: The director was happy to work with us. She was also the writer. There were two writers, and one of them was the director. She was on set with us, and it made it possible for us to adjust according to how we relate in real life.

Rottman: She didn't get my jokes. Her name is Emily Moss — the director. There's a lot of moss in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and I'd be like, "Oh my God, there's Emily."

Elliot: You should recycle a joke over and over again, maybe.

Rottman: Well, the best jokes are the ones you have to explain. Those are the best.