How To Enjoy Your Thanksgiving Meal Without Feeling Your Worst When It's Over

Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders.

While some of us may have been playing Christmas music since the day after Halloween, there is another holiday to enjoy before the twinkling lights and decorations are set up. Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones, give thanks, and eagerly await the early holiday shopping afterward. But most importantly, it is the one day a year centered around one special someone — the Thanksgiving turkey. A 2020 survey by Statista found that 83% of Americans plan on enjoying turkey, 74% will pair that with mashed potatoes, and 77% will enjoy stuffing as well.

You may not find the "traditional" turkey and cranberry sauce on every table, but you will see most Americans gathering to celebrate the holiday in some way with their families: 90% of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, making it the second most popular holiday after Christmas (via Family Handyman).

While the foods we feast on may look different in each household, we can agree that Thanksgiving dinner is always a delicious one full of special family recipes that have been passed down for generations. With all the excitement around this once-a-year meal, it can be easy to get ahead of yourself and overindulge. When you eat so much on Thanksgiving that you feel uncomfortable and bloated before dessert, it can definitely ruin your holiday spirit.