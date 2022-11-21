Adam Devine Almost Passed On Accepting His Pitch Perfect Role - Exclusive

It's hard to think about the "Pitch Perfect" franchise without Adam Devine's Bumper Allen coming to mind. The vivacious character made his debut alongside the likes of Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and more singing stars in the first movie just over a decade ago. He made life hard for the Barden Bellas as the egotistical and at times delightfully unhinged head of the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers. And he's back at it again 10 years later.

Devine will reprise his role in the franchise for the new Peacock series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" — only, things are a little different so far into the future. The six-episode saga finds him reconnecting with a former villain and chasing a shot at stardom. He's no longer at Barden University; Bumper's trying to make it big in Berlin, Germany. The show features a mix of new and familiar faces, including returning star and former antagonist Flula Borg and fresh arrivals Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil.

In an exclusive interview with The List, Devine revealed that he was excited but surprised by the opportunity. "I never would've thought in a million years that we'd be doing a spin-off show and it would be about my character, but here we are 10 years later," he said. Interestingly, he also revealed that his whole journey with "Pitch Perfect" almost never happened.