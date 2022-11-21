Can't Get In The Exercise You Need? New Study Says To Blame The Kids

Yes, most parents made the conscious choice to have children, but still, it doesn't mean parents don't give up a lot of themselves to do it. In fact, having a child doesn't just change your day-to-day activities, it can also change you mentally, physically, and emotionally. According to Today's Parent, after someone gives birth, everything from their hormones to their breasts, vitamin levels, and even pelvic floor is forever changed. But besides that, parents also give up their ability to do simple activities, like leaving the house on a whim and working out.

According to Baby Gaga, before you have kids, you take a lot of things for granted, like sleeping through the night, going out to dinner, eating lunch at lunchtime, and simply being alone. And there's a lot of things you probably wish you knew, like how common postpartum depression is and how it can change your relationship with your partner. Even those who are avid exercisers may suddenly find themselves missing out on the gym and even foregoing workouts altogether.

If you are in a rut and can't seem to get yourself on your Peloton or out for a run, science says you can now, officially, blame your kids.