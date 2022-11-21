Can't Get In The Exercise You Need? New Study Says To Blame The Kids
Yes, most parents made the conscious choice to have children, but still, it doesn't mean parents don't give up a lot of themselves to do it. In fact, having a child doesn't just change your day-to-day activities, it can also change you mentally, physically, and emotionally. According to Today's Parent, after someone gives birth, everything from their hormones to their breasts, vitamin levels, and even pelvic floor is forever changed. But besides that, parents also give up their ability to do simple activities, like leaving the house on a whim and working out.
According to Baby Gaga, before you have kids, you take a lot of things for granted, like sleeping through the night, going out to dinner, eating lunch at lunchtime, and simply being alone. And there's a lot of things you probably wish you knew, like how common postpartum depression is and how it can change your relationship with your partner. Even those who are avid exercisers may suddenly find themselves missing out on the gym and even foregoing workouts altogether.
If you are in a rut and can't seem to get yourself on your Peloton or out for a run, science says you can now, officially, blame your kids.
Scientists now give parents a real excuse when it comes to skipping their workouts
If you are a parent, you likely know how much free time suddenly disappears the minute you have children. Before you have kids, you may have this idea that you will still have time for yourself, whether it's after they go to sleep (according to Sleep Sisters, kids usually sleep between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.) or early in the morning. Then, you actually have those kids and realize that after they go to sleep, you are too exhausted to move and that early in the morning would mean waking up at 4 a.m. If you're feeling guilty for foregoing your workout routine, this new study may have you breathing a sigh of relief.
According to the U.S. News & World Report, the University of Cambridge and the University of Southampton have released findings showing that the majority of mothers were not as active as they should be. Researchers followed over 800 women between the ages of 20 and 34 and noticed that women who had children exercised way less than those without. The number of hours they spent working out diminished when they had more children and when those children were under the age of 4.
The studies have led scientists to urge local governments and gyms to find better ways to cater to parents. So, the next time you start to beat yourself up for not getting active, remember, it's not your fault, it's the kids'.