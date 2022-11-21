The Hilarious Way Tyler Hynes Cleanses His Palate After Working On Christmas Movies - Exclusive

Campbell shared his proclivity toward wholesome content, explaining to The List, "We're all familiar with wholesome content. 'Turner & Hooch' is a story about family struggle and there are dogs, so I guess I see some similarities, but aside from that, this is its own thing unto itself." He added, "I personally gravitate towards these types of movies, towards shows like 'Turner & Hooch.' I have a 6-year-old son. I want to be able to show him what his dad does for work and not feel [bad] about it."

Campbell is all about the holiday love, noting, "I love the types of movies that we make. I love what Hallmark does. I love the feeling that it brings people and the feeling that it brings me making them. That's why I do what I do."

Hynes has a different niche, interjecting with, "I watch serial killer documentaries." Meanwhile, Campbell joked, "You are what you eat."

Hynes responded, "You are. You know what I do when I finish these movies? There's a song that I play every time I wrap a movie on the way home, and the lyrics [go] something like this —" Campbell interjected by jokingly singing "Baby Shark," and Hynes responded with, "Close. The lyrics are, 'I'm going back to evil now.'" And, well, if that isn't just a whole mood. Campbell remarked that Hynes' choice of songs was interesting, while Hynes added, "Says it on repeat."