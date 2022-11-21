American Millionaire Claims Jeffrey Epstein's Real Target Was Queen Elizabeth

Prince Andrew, Duke of York's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein continues to have a lasting impact on his reputation. According to The Guardian, the two are presumed to have met in the 1990s through Andrew's friend Ghislaine Maxwell , who was Epstein's then-girlfriend. In 2010, a tabloid photo of Andrew with Epstein in New York catalyzed Virginia Giuffre to publish her own 2001 photo with the prince, per Vanity Fair.

In 2019, Andrew sat down for a disastrous interview with BBC's "Newsnight," in which he denied any memory of the photograph. Afterward, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, enlisted the help of financial advisor John Bryan, an old friend and former lover, in an effort to recover Andrew's reputation. "She reached out to me because that's what I do," Bryan told the Daily Mail. "I reconstruct failed businesses, I reconstruct people, I rebuild families." Bryan met with Andrew and his family in late November 2019, days after Queen Elizabeth had put Andrew's royal duties on pause.

In 2021, Giuffre accused Andrew of sexual abuse and began legal proceedings (via NPR). While the duke ultimately settled the case out of court for over £12 million (via The Telegraph), his career as a working royal was over. A month earlier, in January 2022, Queen Elizabeth removed all her son's royal patronages and military titles, per BBC. While Prince Andrew's connection to Epstein also impacted the queen's reputation, Bryan has now divulged his belief that Epstein planned to target the late monarch.

