Ghislaine Maxwell Opens Up About Her Friendship With Prince Andrew In Rare Prison Interview

Prince Andrew continues to steal the spotlight away from his brother in the worst possible ways. The scandal that won't end got a fresh breath of life this weekend when Ghislaine Maxwell finally spoke out from behind bars. The convicted sex trafficker spoke with documentarian Daphne Barak about a number of topics (via Daily Mail) including Maxwell's relationships with former presidents Bill Clinton — with whom she shared a "special friendship — and Donald Trump — who "wish[ed] her well" after she was arrested — along with where she and Prince Andrew currently stand.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute and it's between Florida and Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, where, according to Barak, she was given special permission to speak on camera (per Daily Mail).

Whether Prince Andrew likes it or not, he will forever be tied to Maxwell because of the accusations of sexual abuse of a minor — a lawsuit that the Duke of York settled out of court with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, per CBS News. According to Giuffre, she met the prince through Maxwell and the now-deceased businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

As much as Prince Andrew continues to deny his closeness with Maxwell and Epstein, Insider pointed out that it was just back in June when a documentary on ITV raised questions about whether or not Maxwell and Prince Andrew had been closer than anyone realized. Now, their relationship is back in the headlines as Maxwell shares new details with Barak.