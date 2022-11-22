Julie And Todd Chrisley Are Sentenced For Tax Fraud

When "Chrisley Knows Best" first aired in 2014, fans tuned in by the millions to watch the guilty-pleasure show. It followed the lives and squabbles of Todd and Julie Chrisley, an ostentatiously rich Southern couple, and their five children. Over the years, their first-world issues included Todd and Julie's attempts to hire a nanny, daughter Savannah's quest to win the Miss Teen USA beauty pageant, and Todd's mother, Faye, spending too much on a diamond ring (via IMDb).

But behind the scenes, there were many tragic things you never knew about the Chrisley family. Though Todd bragged about his family spending six figures a year on just clothing, his income didn't quite match up with his lifestyle. In 2012, the Chrisleys filed for bankruptcy, claiming that their assets weren't enough to cover their nearly $50 million in debt (via People). Then in 2019, the reality couple faced even worse trouble when a federal grand jury indicted Todd and Julie on numerous counts of bank and other frauds, per the U.S. Department of Justice. They were accused of falsifying information when applying for millions of dollars in loans, which they then used to finance their indulgent purchases. Julie and Todd were also charged with evading taxes on their earnings.

Although the Chrisleys denied any wrongdoing — even claiming that a former employee had actually committed the bank fraud in Todd's name — the judge wasn't convinced. They were found guilty of the charges in June 2022, and now they know their fate.