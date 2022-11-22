Queen Elizabeth's Biographer Shares One Of Her Biggest Worries Before Death

Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death was one of the most impactful moments of 2022. Although she was 96 years old and in failing health in recent years, her passing was still a shock for many of Her Majesty's loyal followers, and her family alike (via the BBC). The queen's influence is undeniable, and some of her fans were concerned about what life would look like for the monarchy following her death.

It's no secret that the United Kingdom's royal family had been struggling long before the death of its longest-reigning monarch. The issues surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the rest of the royal family left many fans concerned about how The Firm would function in the absence of Her Majesty's leadership (via the New York Post).

There was also uneasiness about King Charles III taking over the throne. Some were even hoping he would give the title to William, the Prince of Wales, instead. It appears that fans of the monarchy were not the only ones with worries before the queen's passing. Her biographer has shared what her biggest concerns were leading up to that fateful September day.