How To Talk To Your Kids About Weight

You might find the occasional, "you're gaining weight" comment from your mother to be harmless: after all, she just wants you to be healthy. But these kinds of comments probably still evoke feelings of shame and guilt, especially if you have been hearing them since you were young. If you aren't careful, you might find yourself passing on that shame around food and health to your own children.

Having open and honest conversations with your kids about health and weight is important, but using the wrong words when discussing it can lead to serious health consequences in the future. A study conducted by the University of Connecticut Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health found that words like "overweight," "fat," and "extremely obese," made over one-third of children feel shameful and guilty, regardless of their body type (via US News). Researchers found that talking about a healthy or "normal" weight with your child by pointing out where they have not yet measured up might not be the right approach. Even if you have good intentions, it is easy to communicate criticism and judgment about your children's bodies when discussing their weight.