Jana Kramer Talks Lifetime's Steppin' Into The Holiday - Exclusive Interview

How did you get involved in "Steppin' Into the Holiday"?

I love working with Lifetime because they're such great partners. They're always the first call that I take when I'm like, "All right, what Christmas movie am I going to do?" This one fell into my lap. They're like, "Hey, there's a Mario Lopez movie. It involves some dancing." I was like, "How fun. I'm in. Let's do it."

They said I could [executive produce] it. I loved the fact that I could come in and help get my hands on it and mold it a little bit, and be able to step outside the box with the dancing part. Then, it was filming in Nashville, so the boxes were all being checked. Then Mario's dimples ... I was like, "I'm in. Let's do it."

You have such great chemistry with Mario Lopez. What was it like working with him?

He's great. I have a lot of respect for him. He works really hard. He's on every hotel TV too. He's constantly working, and I have a lot of respect for him. Even on set, he was able to manage doing "Access Hollywood" and his other endeavors while maintaining being a great dad and husband. I respected him, and I think he saw the same work ethic with me and the single mom life balance that I'm doing. We had this respect for each other [that] grew into great chemistry.

The dance routines made "Steppin' Into the Holiday" different from other Christmas movies. Was it difficult to nail those routines?

I was definitely more stressed out about the dancing, because I'm like, "I'm not a dancer, and I'm supposed to be this dance instructor. Oh my gosh, I don't have enough time." But that's the movie magic. They filmed it in a way where it didn't look like I had no idea what I was doing. We had a great choreographer, Spencer Liff, who helped choreograph all the routines. Again, having Mario, we worked together. He helped me; I helped him. To have that friendship and that support was amazing.

The kids in the movie were the true stars. They were amazing. In one of the scenes, I started to get emotional. I felt insecure because it's not something that I'm used to. One of the dancers was like, "You got this." I'm like, "Oh my God, you guys are amazing." They were the best support group ever.