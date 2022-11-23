Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Joining The Pitch Perfect Franchise For Bumper In Berlin - Exclusive

Ten years ago, Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, and the rest of the misfit college students that comprised the Barden Bellas banded together to show the world what they could do in "Pitch Perfect." The movie about an a cappella singing group became a slightly unexpected worldwide hit, and the franchise exploded in popularity. A sequel followed in 2015, and a third movie dropped in 2017. Now, we're back at it with Peacock's new show "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin."

The saga picks up years after the last movie left off and highlights a character that was largely forgotten — Adam Devine's Bumper Allen. A decade after his introduction as the egotistical leader of the Trebelmakers, Bumper is a different man. In the six-episode series, he's looking for a chance to make it big and believes that it can happen in Berlin, Germany. To pull it off, he's relying on help from a former enemy — Flula Borg's Pieter Krämer from "Pitch Perfect 2."

Several new faces have joined the franchise, including Sarah Hyland. The "Modern Family" alum is introduced as Heidi, who works alongside Bumper to set him on the path to greatness. However, viewers will learn that she has dreams and ambitions of her own. In an exclusive interview with The List, Hyland shed some light on what it was like joining such a vibrant world.