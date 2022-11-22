Meghan Markle's Mom Still Calls Her By This Cute Nickname
Meghan Markle hasn't had the easiest time settling into life with the royal family. When she tied the knot with Prince Harry, she struggled to find a place within the royal family (via Us Weekly). The difficult dynamic between Meghan and the rest of the royals is something that continues to this day.
Not only has it been a challenge to fit in with her new royal in-laws, but Markle has also had a hard time with her own father. According to Marie Claire, she has always had a complicated bond with her dad, Thomas Markle Sr. The father and daughter's complex relationship became apparent to the public when Thomas posed for staged paparazzi pictures leading up to Markle's wedding to Prince Harry, but the strain has escalated over the last several years.
While the drama between Meghan and her father has been ongoing, she has always had a strong relationship with her mother. Now, she's sharing sweet moments from her childhood with her mom, which is a nice change of pace from the usual press about her.
Meghan shared her mom's loving nickname for her
Fans of the royal family are getting an inside look at Meghan Markle through her podcast "Archetypes." She's shared what life is like as a member of the royal family and what day-to-day looks like for her and Prince Harry (via Us Weekly).
In the most recent episode of the podcast, Markle got even more personal. She had "Pose" star Michaela J. Rodriguez on as a guest, and the duo got to talking about nicknames (via Daily Mail). Markle opened up about the sweet nickname her mom calls her to this day.
"My mom still calls me Flower," she shared. "Don't you love it, though?" Rodriguez asked. Markle replied, "I do! I'll be a 41-year-old flower, that's fine."
The story of Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, calling her Flower has been sweet from the beginning. Some fans may remember her response to her daughter becoming a royal. "My Flower's going to be a Princess, wooh-wooh-wooh!"
For many fans aware of Markle's complicated bond with the royal family and her biological father, it was a breath of fresh air to hear her share happy memories with her family.