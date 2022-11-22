Meghan Markle's Mom Still Calls Her By This Cute Nickname

Meghan Markle hasn't had the easiest time settling into life with the royal family. When she tied the knot with Prince Harry, she struggled to find a place within the royal family (via Us Weekly). The difficult dynamic between Meghan and the rest of the royals is something that continues to this day.

Not only has it been a challenge to fit in with her new royal in-laws, but Markle has also had a hard time with her own father. According to Marie Claire, she has always had a complicated bond with her dad, Thomas Markle Sr. The father and daughter's complex relationship became apparent to the public when Thomas posed for staged paparazzi pictures leading up to Markle's wedding to Prince Harry, but the strain has escalated over the last several years.

While the drama between Meghan and her father has been ongoing, she has always had a strong relationship with her mother. Now, she's sharing sweet moments from her childhood with her mom, which is a nice change of pace from the usual press about her.