The Trending Colors That Are Going To Rule Fashion This Winter

Contradiction is the vibe the end of 2022 is throwing. Just look at the headlines: heartbreak is followed by empowerment and revolution. Things that were normal before the Covid-19 pandemic are starting to come back again, even if we're not ready to stop working from home. One thing that has remained constant in all of this chaos is that fashion, for better or worse, is a reflection of society's mood (via Vogue).

It might be why for fall and winter 2022, Vogue UK reports designers embraced "gender fluidity, sex appeal, [and] body positivity." The fashion magazine reports fall and winter fashion have made a return to a timelessness that doesn't require two separate closets for daytime and nighttime; your favorite white tank top or t-shirt under a hot pink flight jacket or vividly-colored blazer can get you through your work day and dinner with your friends just fine.

Contradiction is reflected in color as much as it is in design and there's no denying the power color can have on the fashion world. Marie Clarie points to Gen Z's Barbiecore trend, built entirely on hot pink. The way Leatrice Eiseman, Execute Director of the Pantone Color Institute, sees it, is that we as a society are at war with our "competing desires for calm and comfort with energy-boosting vitality" and the battles are being fought through "a range of restful and restorative colors, in tandem with exuberant tones."