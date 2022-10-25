The Best Barbiecore Clothes And Accessories For 2022

From cottagecore to regencycore, we've had several thematic trends pop up in the past year. If prairies and palaces aren't your aesthetic, though, the latest trend may just interest you — Barbiecore. For many who reminisce of the simpler times before social media, playing with Barbies was the ultimate hobby to look forward to on a rainy day during the '90s, before dial-up Internet became a household staple. Whether it was the various couture-like outfits you could style her in, her loyal friends and family members who loved her, or even the numerous career paths she succeeded in, there was something about Barbie that just made her the OG "girl's girl."

Fans of Barbara Millicent Roberts were excited to see photos of Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) from the set of the upcoming "Barbie" movie. The pictures featuring Robbie in a pink cowgirl outfit set off a fashion trend called Barbiecore — a capsule wardrobe based on high-fashion clothes and accessories that Barbie would wear, focusing on monochromatic pink looks or pops of bright pink (per Mattel Creations).

Of course, Barbie's look has evolved over the years. The first Barbie wore an iconic black-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit, per History Channel. She went through several style transformations including a blue one-piece she wore as "Malibu Barbie" in the '70s and the ultra-chic Y2K ensembles during the "Fashion Fever" era. Considering the aspirational fashionista that Barbie is, we compiled a list of all-encompassing wardrobe additions that reflect various facets of Barbie's unique style.