Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.

Per a tweet from Roya Nikkhah, the Royal Editor for the Sunday Times, the Princess of Wales, Princess Catherine, who wore a plum-purple Emilia Wickstead collared dress, also wore the late Princess Diana's feather brooch for the first time during the visit. An engagement gift from the Queen Mother, Princess Diana first wore the more-than-100-year-old brooch as a necklace at the Royal Opera House in 1982, per The Beau Monde.