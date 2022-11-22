Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
Per a tweet from Roya Nikkhah, the Royal Editor for the Sunday Times, the Princess of Wales, Princess Catherine, who wore a plum-purple Emilia Wickstead collared dress, also wore the late Princess Diana's feather brooch for the first time during the visit. An engagement gift from the Queen Mother, Princess Diana first wore the more-than-100-year-old brooch as a necklace at the Royal Opera House in 1982, per The Beau Monde.
The Princess of Wales honors the late Princess Diana
The Ladies of North Wales first gifted the brooch to the new Queen Alexandra of Denmark when she married King Edward VII in 1863, per The Beau Monde. The main emblem depicts three ostrich feathers surrounding a crown, adorned with the words "Ich Dien," or "I Serve," in German, which came to represent the Prince of Wales. The cabochon emerald is also detachable. Princess Diana last wore the pendant in 1996, the same year she and Prince Charles divorced (via History), and the year before her death.
The Princess of Wales also wore another piece of Princess Diana's jewelry to complete her ensemble during the annual visit: her pearl earrings, known as the Collingwood Pearl Earrings, which were a wedding gift to the late princess from Collingwood Jewelers (via The Court Jeweller). The Princess of Wales frequently wears Princess Diana's jewelry: She subtly honored Princess Diana at the Queen's Trooping the Colour with a piece from her collection, and honored Princess Diana at the British Remembrance Sunday Service.