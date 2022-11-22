Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Tiara For The First Time Since Becoming Princess Of Wales

Anyone who knows anything about British royalty realizes that being a royal isn't always as glamorous as it appears. But for the women of the palace, there is one definite perk that lives up to all our princess fantasies: being able to wear the spectacular jewels reserved for those close to the throne. That includes tiaras, which differ from crowns in that they can be worn by any female royal, while a crown is reserved solely for the reigning monarch and their consort. Traditionally, women wear a tiara for the first time on their wedding day, after which they can be donned whenever it's appropriate, such as black-tie dinners and other important events, via Town & Country.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has stepped into her royal role so seamlessly that one can barely imagine a time when she wasn't a member of the palace. In fact, rumor has it that King Charles III may be preparing to give Kate the prestigious honor of becoming a Counsellor of State. She also happens to look perfectly regal in a tiara, which made it a special treat when seeing her attend King Charles' first official state banquet in November 2022. It was the first time the princess had worn a headpiece in three years, according to People; in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions against large gatherings prevented the late Queen Elizabeth from holding her usual grand events. No wonder the tiara she chose was a special one.