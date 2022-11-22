Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Tiara For The First Time Since Becoming Princess Of Wales
Anyone who knows anything about British royalty realizes that being a royal isn't always as glamorous as it appears. But for the women of the palace, there is one definite perk that lives up to all our princess fantasies: being able to wear the spectacular jewels reserved for those close to the throne. That includes tiaras, which differ from crowns in that they can be worn by any female royal, while a crown is reserved solely for the reigning monarch and their consort. Traditionally, women wear a tiara for the first time on their wedding day, after which they can be donned whenever it's appropriate, such as black-tie dinners and other important events, via Town & Country.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has stepped into her royal role so seamlessly that one can barely imagine a time when she wasn't a member of the palace. In fact, rumor has it that King Charles III may be preparing to give Kate the prestigious honor of becoming a Counsellor of State. She also happens to look perfectly regal in a tiara, which made it a special treat when seeing her attend King Charles' first official state banquet in November 2022. It was the first time the princess had worn a headpiece in three years, according to People; in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions against large gatherings prevented the late Queen Elizabeth from holding her usual grand events. No wonder the tiara she chose was a special one.
Kate Middleton's tiara was famously worn by her mother-in-law
Barely two months into his reign, King Charles presided over his first gala state dinner, held in honor of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa. While the king did himself proud — even offering greetings in several African dialects — it was Catherine, Princess of Wales, who really ruled the evening, per Daily Mail. Stunning in a simple white caped gown with crystal beading on the shoulders, Kate let her accessories shine. She wore the Lover's Knot Tiara, a gorgeous headpiece featuring large teardrop-shaped pearls dangling from diamond-lined bows. She has previously worn the tiara on several occasions, though not at her own wedding; when she exchanged vows with William, Prince of Wales, she donned the Cartier Halo Tiara, another stunner that originally belonged to Queen Mary, via The Knot.
The Lover's Knot has personal significance to Wales. Originally crafted for William's great-great-grandmother Queen Mary, the tiara was passed along first to Queen Elizabeth, who went on to gift it to Princess Diana in 1981. Diana was so fond of it that she almost always wore it to state occasions, via The Court Jeweller. Now, Diana's daughter-in-law appears to be carrying on the grand tradition. Per Glamour, Kate has worn the Lover's Knot seven times between her wedding day and 2019, which makes this the 8th time the headpiece has graced her head. No doubt Diana would have been delighted to see her favorite tiara being worn by the future Queen Consort.