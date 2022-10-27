King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role

Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family.

First as a bride and now as a mother of three, her public appearances consistently prove her poise and natural ability to interact with the British public. So — while William is offering King Charles assistance in planning his upcoming coronation — it comes as no surprise that she could soon be getting a royal promotion from her father-in-law.

Charles has had many decisions to make concerning the working royals. While many thought he would slim down the number of working royals from 11 to eight, he has opted to keep things as they are for now.

But, in what would be an unprecedented turn of events, the king could give Kate an impressive new role for her royal resume.