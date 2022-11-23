Mario Lopez Details The Inspiration Of His New Lifetime Holiday Film - Exclusive Interview

What first made you want to do this film?

Well, I kind of came up with the premise. We come up with all our premises for the holiday films. I love doing them. It's all about family with the holidays, and I try to incorporate it with my family. My daughter was in the last one, and my wife was in this one. She does a great job, by the way. I wanted to have something that had some dancing in it and comedy and some romance and [was] in the Christmas vein, and I'm happy with the way it turned out.

We shot it down in Nashville, and it was a lot of fun. I play this formal Broadway star — this guy named Billy Holiday — who recently lost his job as the executive producer and host of a show; it's a "Dancing with the Stars" type of show. His mom persuades him to come home after being gone for many years. Once he's there, he reconnects with his passion for family and for dance with a little help from his nephew and this young lady named Rae, played by Jana Kramer.

Do you have any favorite memories from behind the scenes?

The whole process was a lot of fun. We had to stop twice because of tornadoes while filming. Other than that, it went smoothly.

What was it like working with the whole cast?

The cast was great. Our young actor, Enzo [Rodriguez], was the kid that plays my nephew. He did a great job. Mario Cantone and Cheri Oteri were great. The lady that played my mom [Terri Hoyos] — she's fantastic. Jana was a lot of fun. We got along great, and we were really lucky to have a good cast.