How Queen Camilla And Kate Middleton Honored The Late Queen At Historic State Dinner

The first major family events after a family member passes away are often the most challenging, and we imagine it is no different when the family in question is England's Royal Family. For this reason, it makes sense that members of the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II would want to pay tribute and special honor to their beloved matriarch. At a state dinner on Tuesday evening that was a white tie affair, both Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Camilla, Queen Consort, did just that (via The Mirror).

The two highest ranking women in the family were seen wearing matching brooches at the historic, important function. The brooches featured the badge of the Royal Family of Elizabeth II. The diamond pins featured an image of a young Queen Elizabeth II in an evening gown, wearing the ribbon of the Order of the Garter, sending the message to all in attendance that the late Queen was very much present and remembered in spirit.