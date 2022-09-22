Royal Insider Speaks Out About What Queen Consort Camilla Is Really Like Behind Closed Doors

Queen consort Camilla is known to the public as being poised, yet real, as if she's in on the joke. After all, the second wife of King Charles III has a reputation for being lighthearted and funny, having once said, "If you can't laugh at yourself, you may as well give up" (via Daily Mail).

Apparently, the queen consort can also laugh at other people. She reportedly called Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael Middleton a not-so-flattering nickname back when the now-Princess of Wales was first dating William.

But as the royal's friend Gavin Barker has explained about her personality, "King Charles was so in awe of the Queen Mother, and his wife has the same lovely charm. Her great sense of humour is like his grandma's. Camilla is so warm, calm, natural and has a sort of naughtiness about her" (via The Independent).

Beyond her silly side, the public is also aware that Camilla is fiercely independent, having maintained her own home called Ray Mill House since marrying then-Prince Charles in 2005.

But what is the queen consort really like when she isn't in front of the cameras? Does Camilla retain that warmth, self-sufficiency and irreverent sense of humor?

Insiders are now sharing new details about how the 75-year-old behaves behind closed doors.