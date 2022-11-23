What To Know About The Absurd #BoycottTampax Trend On Twitter

Now that Elon Musk has officially grabbed Twitter's reins, users are sure that the platform is in its final days. For some, it means saying goodbye (just in case) while others continuing to tweet as if nothing has changed. Others, like tampon brand Tampax, are embracing this "end of days" atmosphere and tweeting things they've always wanted to say.

But this isn't the first time this year there's been a call to #BoycottTampax. According to the New Republic, Tampax was the center of a boycott in June after the company announced they were sponsoring content creators Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman, and Jeffrey Marsh, who is non-binary. Both content creators went viral for their advocacy for gender neutrality; Marsh has been vocal on Instagram about how people of all genders can get periods while Mulvaney went viral on TikTok for sharing how she wanted to carry tampons in case another woman needs one, even though she doesn't need them herself.

Mulvaney not using tampons isn't something that's exclusive to trans women, either. As the Cleveland Clinic explains, not only can someone skip their period if they're taking hormonal birth control, there are actually benefits like lowering the risk of developing ovarian cysts, preventing migraines, and having an overall better quality of life.

So not only are people upset about a joke a tampon company tweeted, TERFs – a shorthand term for feminists who exclude transgender women from their advocacy – are using the opportunity to spread transphobic rhetoric (via Mary Sue).