Irreverent Star Colin Donnell On The 'Engaging' Script That Sold Him On The Project - Exclusive Interview

Fans know you from "Chicago Med" and "Arrow." In what ways did you bring your past experiences to this show, and in what ways did you feel challenged by this character?

One of the things that I have found myself playing over the years is a character that you don't necessarily want to root for at the beginning. One of the joys for me is to find the humanity and find the bits of the character that an audience then starts to lean forward and pay attention to, and [they] end up getting on board toward the end. That was a real joy.

One of the things that I get to do in this particular role that I haven't been able to do necessarily before is bring so much humor and comedy. Paddy Macrae — our creator — and the rest of his writing team did a wonderful job of walking a fine line between absurdist humor and also [a] deep heartfelt sense of community and all of the feelings of the show.

I'm excited for people to see me being funny and goofing off and trying to push the envelope with the comedy — which is a real testament to both of our directors, Lucy Gaffy and Jonathan Teplitzky, who were on board and very encouraging of not only mining all of the comedy that we could find, but also leaning into the quieter moments of the series. Having that push and pull of the series is part of what makes it so engaging and fun to watch.

That duality between such serious topics, humor, and the quiet moments between actors is what pulls viewers in. There are so many twists and turns — without spoiling anything, what are you hoping that viewers are going to take away from the show?

I hope they have a good time, first of all. I hope they enjoy the fun of the journey that Mack is on, and they laugh a bunch, and they also grow to care about these people. That sense of community that I was talking about is a central role to our entire series. It was one of the greatest things to be able to play and bring to life, seeing how these people enrich each other's lives simply by their proximity to each other. It's the fact that they celebrate when things are good, but they lean on each other when things are bad. They have a wonderful sense of pride in not only who they are, but where they live and what makes them special and unique.

For Mack, being the complete fish out of water, he can't help but be affected by that. Whether it's against his will or willingly is part of the fun of the show, but it feeds into who he is and forces that change on him, which was awesome.

"Irreverent" premieres on Wednesday, November 30 on Peacock. All 10 episodes will drop at once.

This interview was edited for clarity.

