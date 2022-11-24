The View Co-Hosts Defend Joe Biden For Standing By His Granddaughter's Wedding Request

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, tied the knot last week at the White House (via People). With 250 close friends and family at the ceremony, Naomi and her new husband, Peter Neal, exchanged vows on the house's south lawn. "There's just such beauty and history in this place, and we really wanted to honor that," Naomi told Vogue about her White House nuptials. Although, holding a wedding at the home of the United States president wasn't a simple task. "It's hard to ask people for their social security number with their RSVP," the bride added.

Before the ceremony, it was clear that the press would not attend. However, Vogue was given the exclusive scoop on the scene, shooting photos and conducting an interview (via Business Insider) — a decision that left several White House reporters deeply disappointed.

While some may have been upset with the Biden family's choice to include Vogue and no other media outlets, they got some support from the cast of "The View."