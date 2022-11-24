Chip And Joanna Gaines Talk About Their Most Satisfying Renovation

If you love home renovation or decor, there's a good chance you're obsessed with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The couple rose to stardom on the hit series "Fixer Upper." But Chip and Joanna left HGTV in 2017 at the height of their fame — and started building an empire. Fox News confirms the Gaines built their company, Magnolia, into a brand that includes a TV network (Magnolia Network) and a magazine (Magnolia Journal), among other ventures.

The media moguls created Hearth and Hand products with Target and have also developed product partnerships with KILZ paint and James Hardie exterior siding. Chip and Joanna also turned their hometown of Waco, Texas, into a travel destination with Magnolia Market at the Silos. Likewise, the lovable couple turned their Magnolia.com website into a shopping destination and have each written New York Times best-selling books.

But how do the Gaines juggle so much while raising a family too? Joanna explained their work-family balance in a Magnolia Journal essay (via People). "In our current season of life, which has both Chip and me putting in a lot of hours at the office, wholeness looks like having our kids right there with us," Joanna wrote. "In and around where we work, I've carved out intentional spaces for them to spend their afternoons after school."

Joanna acknowledged that their life is wild, so they don't try too hard to separate work and family. Speaking of work, she and Chip shared their most satisfying renovation of all time.