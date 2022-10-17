Everything We Know About Chip And Joanna Gaines' New Series: Fixer Upper The Castle

Chip and Joanna Gaines are at it again. The Magnolia Network entrepreneurs just don't slow down and they're so talented at what they do that no one is complaining! They became so successful that they grew out of HGTV and began their own journey. But it wasn't always a piece of cake; they had to close the first shop they ever opened. They had just had their first child and wanted to focus on their family, but they came back with a vengeance years later and opened the stunning Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas.

What makes Chip and Joanna so compelling on a personal level is the fact that they share so candidly about their own lives. They've even been transparent about marital struggles that they've had in the past. In an article in Magnolia Journal in 2022, Joanna wrote, "In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it..." (via the Daily Mail). "Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay face down on the floor in surrender." She went so far as to say that there were moments when they felt heartbroken.

But they persisted in their marriage and persisted in their business, which means that the Gaineses are unveiling yet another TV series: "Fixer Upper: The Castle." It's as major as we expected of them.