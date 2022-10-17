Everything We Know About Chip And Joanna Gaines' New Series: Fixer Upper The Castle
Chip and Joanna Gaines are at it again. The Magnolia Network entrepreneurs just don't slow down and they're so talented at what they do that no one is complaining! They became so successful that they grew out of HGTV and began their own journey. But it wasn't always a piece of cake; they had to close the first shop they ever opened. They had just had their first child and wanted to focus on their family, but they came back with a vengeance years later and opened the stunning Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas.
What makes Chip and Joanna so compelling on a personal level is the fact that they share so candidly about their own lives. They've even been transparent about marital struggles that they've had in the past. In an article in Magnolia Journal in 2022, Joanna wrote, "In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it..." (via the Daily Mail). "Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay face down on the floor in surrender." She went so far as to say that there were moments when they felt heartbroken.
But they persisted in their marriage and persisted in their business, which means that the Gaineses are unveiling yet another TV series: "Fixer Upper: The Castle." It's as major as we expected of them.
Chip and Joanna Gaines take on a castle in Waco, Texas
Chip and Joanna Gaines purchased a property in Waco, Texas, in 2019 that was, literally, a castle. In a blog piece for the Magnolia website, Joanna wrote that the property is called Cottonland Castle and was built in 1913; it has once, of course, been a cherished and very expensive home, but had since fallen into complete disrepair. It was Chip, Joanna admitted, who loved the castle and wanted to take on the massive project. "Yet when I looked up at the downtrodden castle, all I could see was an incredibly daunting project—not to mention the place looked haunted," she wrote.
Nevertheless, Chip finally got his way and the two began working on Cottonland Castle and documented the renovation to make a limited series. "This castle is one of the most impressive properties in the entire Waco, Central Texas area and I've wanted it for two decades now," Chip said in the official trailer. But if audiences were worried that the castle was going to be modernized, Chip reassured viewers. "The plan for the castle is to bring this beautiful property back to its original state," he said.
On Instagram, Joanna shared that the series premiered on October 14 so that fans could see what they did to the castle. On top of a show, anyone in the area had the option of buying tickets for a one-hour guided tour to see the Gaineses most intense renovation to date!