Reporter Accuses Joe Biden Of Lying About Coverage Of His Granddaughter's Wedding
President Joe Biden's granddaughter made history with a White House wedding, as Naomi Biden is the first granddaughter of a president to get married there. As ABC News reported, Naomi is the daughter of Joe's eldest son, Hunter Biden, and she tied the knot with long-time love Peter Neal last weekend. It was the 19th wedding held at the White House overall, but the first with a president's granddaughter as the bride. Likewise, they were also the first couple to marry on the South Lawn.
Axios notes the happy couple has been residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for a little while already, so they didn't have to travel very far for their big day. However, Naomi's wedding is courting controversy because of a perceived discrepancy in press coverage. In fact, one reporter from The Washington Post criticized President Biden for lying about access to the event. It's worth noting that The Washington Post confirmed that President Trump told 30,573 lies over his four years in office.
The shocking claim received massive backlash online
According to the Daily Mail, Ashley Parker's accusation that President Joe Biden had lied about his granddaughter Naomi Biden's wedding being a private event caused a Twitter firestorm and reignited discussions about journalists' tendency to use "bothsidesism" when covering politics. Pertinently, Vogue did a photo shoot with Naomi and her doting grandmother Jill Biden a few days before the wedding. After they published the photos, Parker claimed the Biden administration had misled reporters, even comparing it to the numerous lies told by the Trump administration.
However, per Insider, Press Secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre clarified that Vogue didn't have access to the wedding and purposely kept the photos under wraps until afterward. In an op-ed for Jezebel, Kady Ruth Ashcraft wrote: "The journalist is getting ratio'd pretty hard on Twitter Tuesday for her egregious 'both sides' comparison of the Biden administration's misrepresentation (if it even was that?) of wedding press access to the Trump administration's 30,000+ actually consequential lies."
She added that comparing "Trump's rabid lies" to Naomi's preference to keep the press out of her wedding "feels fully irresponsible." Elsewhere, pundit Fred Wellman tweeted: "Lying about a pandemic, immigration system destruction, seeking to have the DOJ investigate your political enemies, covering up corruption in your own family, and your foreign entanglements vs. your granddaughter's wedding! Totally the same!" As another user succinctly noted: "One president tried to overthrow the government, and one didn't invite you to his granddaughter's wedding."