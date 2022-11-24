Days Of Our Lives Stars Say Their Goodbyes To Beloved Co-Star John Aniston

The heartbreaking death of "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston, on November 11, was met with a cavalcade of love and condolences from fans, family, and co-workers alike. His famous daughter, Jennifer Aniston, made the sad announcement on Instagram and word spread rapidly across the entertainment industry. John's former "DOOL" co-star James Reynolds (Abe Carver), sweetly posted a throwback shot of the duo with other cast members on Twitter.

Reynolds captioned it: "My dear friend, John Aniston is missed and admired. One of the true professionals." Soap star Genie Francis, meanwhile, who played Diana Colville on the show in 1987, tweeted a newspaper photo of herself and Aniston from that time period, noting, "I am so happy to have had the chance to work with John Aniston. Such a wonderful man." Robert Scott Wilson, who plays Alex Kiriakis on the hit soap, re-tweeted a fan's video clip of a scene featuring himself and the late actor.

He wrote, "Forever grateful and honored. Forever a legend." In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, John was asked if he considered his "DOOL" character, Victor Kiriakis, a villain to which he replied: "Victor's had some transitions. He's tried to reform himself so he could nail down Maggie [Horton, Suzanne Rogers, Victor's current wife]." The soap stalwart added, "But the thing is being too goody-two-shoes on the soap opera is no good. You gotta mix it up a little bit." Recently, John's family and co-workers gathered together for the soap icon's memorial.