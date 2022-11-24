Days Of Our Lives Stars Say Their Goodbyes To Beloved Co-Star John Aniston
The heartbreaking death of "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston, on November 11, was met with a cavalcade of love and condolences from fans, family, and co-workers alike. His famous daughter, Jennifer Aniston, made the sad announcement on Instagram and word spread rapidly across the entertainment industry. John's former "DOOL" co-star James Reynolds (Abe Carver), sweetly posted a throwback shot of the duo with other cast members on Twitter.
Reynolds captioned it: "My dear friend, John Aniston is missed and admired. One of the true professionals." Soap star Genie Francis, meanwhile, who played Diana Colville on the show in 1987, tweeted a newspaper photo of herself and Aniston from that time period, noting, "I am so happy to have had the chance to work with John Aniston. Such a wonderful man." Robert Scott Wilson, who plays Alex Kiriakis on the hit soap, re-tweeted a fan's video clip of a scene featuring himself and the late actor.
He wrote, "Forever grateful and honored. Forever a legend." In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, John was asked if he considered his "DOOL" character, Victor Kiriakis, a villain to which he replied: "Victor's had some transitions. He's tried to reform himself so he could nail down Maggie [Horton, Suzanne Rogers, Victor's current wife]." The soap stalwart added, "But the thing is being too goody-two-shoes on the soap opera is no good. You gotta mix it up a little bit." Recently, John's family and co-workers gathered together for the soap icon's memorial.
The iconic John Aniston was honored by friends and family
While "Days of Our Lives" will honor the late John Aniston with a special episode on December 26, friends and family got together for his memorial at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles, according to Soaps.com. Former co-star Stephen Nichols posted a video from the cathedral on Instagram, sharing that he was, "Taking in the splendor of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral after a lovely reception and service for our dear friend and colleague, John Aniston." Nichols added that the service was "a beautiful send-off for a beautiful soul."
The church is well-known to fans as it was where "DOOL" taped the wedding of Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne Johnson (Judi Evans) back in 1987. Evans posted a picture of her, Kurth, and Aniston from the wedding itself, as well as a current photo of herself and Kurth at the cathedral, gushing, "What a privilege to honor our dear friend, #JohnAniston this weekend at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. A lot of beautiful memories came flowing back to us in this sacred place. Thank you, John. We love you and we will miss your tender heart, sparkling wit, and kind soul."
While the show hasn't officially announced how they will finish off Victor's storyline, Monsters and Critics speculated that his death will most likely happen off-screen. While looking forward to the tribute episode will be bittersweet for fans, we're sure it will properly honor the legendary actor.