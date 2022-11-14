The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star John Aniston

Iconic soap opera star John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his work on "Days of Our Lives," where he debuted as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. As People notes, Aniston continued to work on the Peacock sudser until his death. In fact, the actor was featured in the Friday, November 11 episode. During Aniston's extensive career, he also enjoyed roles on high-profile television shows such as "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Gilmore Girls," and "The West Wing," among many others (via IMDb).

Of course, Aniston was also known as the father of fellow Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston. It was the "Friends" icon who first announced his death to the world via social media. "Sweet papa ...⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!" the actor captioned her Instagram tribute.

She added, "You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time⁣. Don't forget to visit." While the beloved actor demonstrably thought the world of her father, John was equally as proud of his daughter, and even gushed about her during a 1990 interview with E! News, boasting about Jennifer's acting ability and describing her as a "natural talent."