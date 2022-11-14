The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star John Aniston
Iconic soap opera star John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his work on "Days of Our Lives," where he debuted as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. As People notes, Aniston continued to work on the Peacock sudser until his death. In fact, the actor was featured in the Friday, November 11 episode. During Aniston's extensive career, he also enjoyed roles on high-profile television shows such as "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Gilmore Girls," and "The West Wing," among many others (via IMDb).
Of course, Aniston was also known as the father of fellow Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston. It was the "Friends" icon who first announced his death to the world via social media. "Sweet papa ... John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!" the actor captioned her Instagram tribute.
She added, "You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit." While the beloved actor demonstrably thought the world of her father, John was equally as proud of his daughter, and even gushed about her during a 1990 interview with E! News, boasting about Jennifer's acting ability and describing her as a "natural talent."
John Aniston was recently given a Lifetime Achievement Award
John Aniston was born on July 21, 1933, on the Greek Island of Crete. The "Days of Our Lives" star's birth name was Yannis Anastassakis. However, his family opted to change their last name to Aniston upon relocating to the United States when he was just a young child (via Soap Hub). Aniston's family put down roots in Pennsylvania, where he attended Penn State University and earned a degree in Theater Arts.
Aniston later entered the Navy and served in Panama where he earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Upon leaving the military, Aniston began his acting career, which would ultimately lead him to "Days of Our Lives," per Soap Opera Digest. Earlier this year, Aniston was given the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his celebrated work on the long-running soap. The actor was unable to attend the ceremony.
However, his famous daughter, Jennifer Aniston, graciously accepted the award on his behalf, per Entertainment Tonight. "This is truly a special moment for me," Jennifer told the crowd. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."
John's death has devastated his fans, who will surely miss his presence in Salem as Victor Kiriakis, the ruthless and cunning titan of industry with a heart of gold.