Tips On How To Keep Your Kids Safe And Healthy During Rare Respiratory 'Tripledemic'
Just when we thought the COVID-19 pandemic was behind us, cold and flu season decided to come back with a vengeance. What is being referred to as a respiratory "tripledemic" has people everywhere concerned, but especially those with children. According to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, this "tripledemic" is caused by the surge of COVID, RSV, and the flu. And while this time of year is notorious for an increase in illness, especially in children, this year is looking different. More and more kids are getting sick with one, or more, of these illnesses, and it's happening even earlier than usual.
There is some good news, though. According to Yale Medicine, while we are seeing an abundance of cases of RSV in children, COVID infections are actually decreasing. Even so, with so many kids kept inside and away from germs during the COVID-19 pandemic, many more healthy children will become ill with influenza than previous years. If you have kids, here are some ways to keep them safe and healthy during this time.
How to help prevent your children from getting sick during the 'tripledemic'
According to Yale Medicine, it's not just COVID, influenza, and RSV that are worrying parents this season. There are also the Adenoviruses, which often present like the common cold, Human parechovirus (PeV), which causes a fever and respiratory distress, and Human parainfluenza viruses (HPIV), which also cause cold symptoms, but can lead to more distressing illnesses like pneumonia.
If you are a parent, you are likely concerned with how to keep your kids safe with all of these illnesses going around. VCU Health recommends getting your kids the flu shot and COVID vaccine if eligible. But, because RSV and other illnesses do not yet have a vaccine, it's best to practice good hygiene. This means washing your hands often and keeping your distance from those who may have symptoms of illness. You can also add health benefits through their diet. Try to add antioxidant-rich foods like berries, grapes, and oranges to their plates, per Eat This, Not That. This time of year can be stressful for parents, but it doesn't mean you have to halt your lives. Just be safe and prepared should your kids contract an illness.