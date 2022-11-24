Tips On How To Keep Your Kids Safe And Healthy During Rare Respiratory 'Tripledemic'

Just when we thought the COVID-19 pandemic was behind us, cold and flu season decided to come back with a vengeance. What is being referred to as a respiratory "tripledemic" has people everywhere concerned, but especially those with children. According to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, this "tripledemic" is caused by the surge of COVID, RSV, and the flu. And while this time of year is notorious for an increase in illness, especially in children, this year is looking different. More and more kids are getting sick with one, or more, of these illnesses, and it's happening even earlier than usual.

There is some good news, though. According to Yale Medicine, while we are seeing an abundance of cases of RSV in children, COVID infections are actually decreasing. Even so, with so many kids kept inside and away from germs during the COVID-19 pandemic, many more healthy children will become ill with influenza than previous years. If you have kids, here are some ways to keep them safe and healthy during this time.