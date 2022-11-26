How To Replicate Jen And Max's Coordinating Outfits From Hallmark's #Xmas
With Thanksgiving officially behind us, many people are ready for Christmas. Few channels know how to do the holidays better than Hallmark. Their 2022 season promises fans dozens of new movies featuring romantic storylines in charming towns with lots of snow and holiday spirit. And from new actors to popular Hallmark stars, the casts make the films even better.
Hallmark's newest film, "#Xmas," features Clare Bowen — most recognized for her role as Scarlett O'Connor in Nashville — and Brant Daugherty — most recognized for his role as Noel Kahn in Pretty Little Liars. The pair star as best friends, Jen and Max, an interior designer and a photographer, who get looped into an extensive social media campaign to save Jen's business.
Throughout the film, you'll be charmed by Jen and Max's chemistry and rooting for their success. In various scenes, the besties can be seen in coordinating outfits. Here's how you can recreate their looks with your special someone this holiday season.
Coordinate without being too matchy
In one of the videos for the social media campaign they're a part of, Max and Jen are complementing one another in a blue outfit for him and a geometric patterned sweater with blue accents for her. This combo shows a great way for couple's to coordinate without being too matchy. Take inspiration from this scene and look for two tones of a solid color for your guy, and a fun patterned top for you. This fluffy sweater from Cotton On is a great option. You can pair it with a cream wide leg pant, like this Spanx pair, for a similar look to Jen's.
For Max's look, consider snagging this maroon jacket from Amazon, paired with this light blue shirt, and these navy blue Asos pants to complement the blue from the fluffy sweater from your look. With these items, you and your significant other will look perfect for all of those upcoming holiday photos.
Don't be afraid to mix patterns
Take inspiration from Jen and Max's picture with their fake baby for the campaign and try some pattern mixing. Have dad and baby match and pick a different pattern for mom. If you're staying true to the film, dad and baby should be in plaid. This adorable little two-piece from Carter's is the perfect baby option. For dad, this plaid Old Navy button down pairs well with the baby's outfit. Now that dad and baby are taken care of, it's time to move on to mom.
You may be wondering what pattern will go well with the plaid that the boys are wearing. Try a fun floral in similar hues to the rest of the family. This Asos dress is a great outfit to pair with plaid, but if you aren't feeling florals, polka dots also complement the boys' pattern. Opt for this spotted Lulu's dress that matches the colors of the plaid.
The perfect complement
For the perfectly coordinated moment, take a page from Jen and Max's book and go all out and embrace the holiday spirit. Red and green outfits are a must at least once during the holiday season. In Jen and Max's case, she donned a gorgeous hunter green midi dress with puff sleeves while he matched with a red and green plaid blazer and cable knit sweater combination.
To recreate this look, Abercrombie has a puff sleeve corset midi dress that's almost identical to Jen's number. One piece is easy enough to find, but for your fellow, two matching pieces might be a bit more challenging. Have no fear, we've got you covered. Belk comes through for us with this festive tartan blazer and with this red J. Crew sweater, you and your significant other are going to make holiday parties look like a runway.
So get shopping, and look to Jen and Max from "#Xmas" for all your holiday outfit inspiration.