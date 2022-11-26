How To Replicate Jen And Max's Coordinating Outfits From Hallmark's #Xmas

With Thanksgiving officially behind us, many people are ready for Christmas. Few channels know how to do the holidays better than Hallmark. Their 2022 season promises fans dozens of new movies featuring romantic storylines in charming towns with lots of snow and holiday spirit. And from new actors to popular Hallmark stars, the casts make the films even better.

Hallmark's newest film, "#Xmas," features Clare Bowen — most recognized for her role as Scarlett O'Connor in Nashville — and Brant Daugherty — most recognized for his role as Noel Kahn in Pretty Little Liars. The pair star as best friends, Jen and Max, an interior designer and a photographer, who get looped into an extensive social media campaign to save Jen's business.

Throughout the film, you'll be charmed by Jen and Max's chemistry and rooting for their success. In various scenes, the besties can be seen in coordinating outfits. Here's how you can recreate their looks with your special someone this holiday season.