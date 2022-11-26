The Heartbreaking Death Of Flashdance Singer Irene Cara

The entertainment world is stunned and heartbroken over the sudden death of Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara. The 63-year-old star's passing was announced on Twitter by her publicist, Judith A. Moose, who prefaced the post, "This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news." Moose went on to explain that Cara "passed away in her Florida home." A cause of death has not yet been determined, and her family has not yet released a statement as they deal with their sad loss.

Moose's eulogy continued, "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films." The publicist will be curating Cara's social media account, requesting, "Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans."

The multi-talented Cara was best known for playing Coco in the popular 1980 movie "Fame," about the lives and ambitions of students in a New York performing arts high school. She sang many of the tracks on the film, including "Out Here on My Own," which became a hit and was nominated for an Academy Award (via Playbill). Cara also had a huge hit with "Flashdance... What a Feeling," the title track to the fashion-inspiring '80s film "Flashdance."