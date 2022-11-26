What Acupuncture Can Do For Some Of The Most Common Pregnancy Pains

Acupuncture has long been known to help alleviate pain and discomfort (via Mayo Clinic). This form of traditional Chinese medicine utilizes thin needles inserted into the skin at certain areas in order to balance the chi or qi, which helps to restore a clear flow of energy in the body. When the flow is balanced, it's believed that health, wellness, calmness, and vitality will be restored as well.

Pregnancy is a time when your body is going through a lot of changes. You may even think your body going haywire. Along with the changes taking place, you may also experience discomforts and even aches and pains. Acupuncture can bring about much relief. According to a study in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, acupuncture has been shown to alleviate pelvic girdle pain — pain that stems from the baby pressing on the pelvic joints, lower back, hips, and thighs. The study also advises doctors to encourage acupuncture in their pregnant patients.