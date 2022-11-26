Where You've Seen The Star Of A Royal Corgi Christmas, And Why You'll Be Seeing More Of Her

Once you get past all the cuteness that is corgis in the Hallmark holiday movie "A Royal Corgi Christmas," you'll notice there are also humans in the movie. In the film, the Crown Prince Edmond is about to take over the throne from his mother, the queen. To get in her good graces, he gives her Mistletoe, a mischievous corgi. To get the pup royally ready for the big Christmas Ball, American dog-trainer Cecily is hired for the task.

The prince is played by Jordan Renzo, who you may have seen in "The Spanish Princess," according to his biography on The Hallmark Channel. And while Mistletoe looks as cute and cuddly as Queen Elizabeth's Corgis, and he does hail from London, "A Royal Corgi Christmas" is actually his first public appearance as a star canine (real name Bonbon), per Entertainment Weekly.

Who you will undoubtedly recognize is the actress who plays Cecily.