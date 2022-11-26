Wellness Advocate Chelsey Luger Talks Making Everyday Self-Care Sacred
Writer and wellness advocate Chelsey Luger uses her unique voice as an activist. A descendant of the Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux Tribes, Lugar uses a fresh approach to wellness that has generated media attention and consulting projects for brands like Nike and REI. In addition to her consulting work, Lugar and her husband, Thosh Collins, also host the "Well for Culture" podcast, which gets rave reviews. On the "Well For Culture" blog, Luger wrote, "Spending time and money on wellness is not selfish. You have to take care of yourself so that you can take care of others, and so that others don't have to worry about you. You deserve to feel your best."
While experts preach wellness is more important than ever, Lugar and Collins encourage a holistic approach to wellness. Lugar even wrote on the blog, "Approach better health with concern for your career, family, relationships, spirituality, intellectual development, and so on." Together, the couple co-authored the book "The Seven Circles: Indigenous Teachings for Living Well," and Luger has shared why she believes self-care is sacred.
Chelsey Luger says any part of the day can be sacred
While many wellness experts promote new trends, Chelsey Luger approaches health and wellness differently. Lugar encourages gaining insight from your ancestors and learning from the past to heal. During an interview on "The Goop Podcast," Lugar explained why wellness is sacred. The expert discussed the book she co-authored, "The Seven Circles: Indigenous Teachings for Living Well," and told Goop that she encourages people to find daily moments to make sacred and to focus on the silence in those moments. Any part of daily life can become a ritual or ceremony, from washing your face to a morning run.
The author and wellness expert discussed one of the seven circles. Lugar said, "The ceremony circle can also be described as peacefulness or stress relief." Even though Luger's book covers aspects of Indigenous culture, it's a broad personal topic, and both Luger and husband, Thosh Collins, encourage readers to learn from their ancestors to guide their path to wellness.
Vanity Fair gives Collins and Lugar high praise for their podcast and their approach to wellness. The outlet wrote, "Luger and Collins are recentering the conversation around how to use Indigenous cultural values, foods, and modalities of movement as tools for spiritual, mental, physical, and emotional healing." Taking a holistic approach to wellness and improving your mind-body connection is at the heart of Collins and Lugar's philosophy, and you may want to make your daily self-care routine more sacred as well.