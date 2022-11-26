Wellness Advocate Chelsey Luger Talks Making Everyday Self-Care Sacred

While many wellness experts promote new trends, Chelsey Luger approaches health and wellness differently. Lugar encourages gaining insight from your ancestors and learning from the past to heal. During an interview on "The Goop Podcast," Lugar explained why wellness is sacred. The expert discussed the book she co-authored, "The Seven Circles: Indigenous Teachings for Living Well," and told Goop that she encourages people to find daily moments to make sacred and to focus on the silence in those moments. Any part of daily life can become a ritual or ceremony, from washing your face to a morning run.

The author and wellness expert discussed one of the seven circles. Lugar said, "The ceremony circle can also be described as peacefulness or stress relief." Even though Luger's book covers aspects of Indigenous culture, it's a broad personal topic, and both Luger and husband, Thosh Collins, encourage readers to learn from their ancestors to guide their path to wellness.

Vanity Fair gives Collins and Lugar high praise for their podcast and their approach to wellness. The outlet wrote, "Luger and Collins are recentering the conversation around how to use Indigenous cultural values, foods, and modalities of movement as tools for spiritual, mental, physical, and emotional healing." Taking a holistic approach to wellness and improving your mind-body connection is at the heart of Collins and Lugar's philosophy, and you may want to make your daily self-care routine more sacred as well.