Donald Trump Is Catching Heat Over This Mar-A-Lago Dinner Guest

As if Donald Trump didn't have enough to worry about, it looks like he's catching heat over who he had dinner with at Mar-a-Lago. The former president created another scandal by dining with some shady companions at his Palm Beach resort, further damaging his already tenuous standing in the political world. The New York Times reported that Trump is under fire within the GOP after the party's performance in the 2022 midterms. "Strongmen" author Ruth Ben-Ghiat tweeted: "It is almost inevitable that he continues down this path. He feels cast aside by former backers and in this situation #Strongmen become more not less rogue and extremist."

There are growing signs that Trump is lurching toward dangerous extremists as his support within the Republican party wanes. The former president has embraced the QAnon movement, per PBS. Attorney Brad Moss tweeted: "MAGA will truly become the movement of fascism and antisemitism if Trump continues down this path."

Kanye West teased asking Trump to be his 2024 running mate, but Ye and another Mar-a-Lago dinner guest caused even greater controversy for the former president.