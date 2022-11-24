Kanye West Teases Asking Donald Trump To Be His 2024 Running Mate

It's not lost on us that just last month, Donald Trump's opinion of Kanye West took a major turn when he called the rapper "crazy," and said he should seek "help," as sources informed Rolling Stone. But that didn't stop the controversial rapper from visiting his old buddy at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. After his suspension from Twitter was lifted (via The Telegraph), West shared that he was traveling down south to Mar-a-Lago, where he intended to discuss political strategy with Trump.

Ye wrote: "First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can't believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes. What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?" He then shared a poll with two options listed; "That's very Ye" and "That's very Nay." The vast majority of followers reckoned the former president would be into the idea, with 58.7% voting "That's very Ye."

However, although Trump has also been reinstated on Twitter, he has yet to tweet anything at the time of writing. The controversial politician has primarily been using the conservative-leaning social media app Truth Social, which he helped create. As far as any thoughts he has about West apparently visiting him in Florida, we'll have to wait and see.