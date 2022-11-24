Kanye West Teases Asking Donald Trump To Be His 2024 Running Mate
With just a little over a month left remaining in 2022, perhaps some of us thought we'd seen the last of Kanye "Ye" West making headlines. But, as the controversial rapper is wont to remind us, he likes to keep us on our toes with his frequently problematic and shocking behavior. Ye's recent remarks, specifically his "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE" tweet, have resulted in a multitude of brand deal losses, as well as public outcries from various celebs (via Us Weekly).
Recently, X17 Online caught up with West. The rapper announced he felt "free" after brands like Balenciaga and Adidas, whom he had lucrative, longtime partnerships with, dropped him. Elsewhere, Ye has made his right-wing tendencies abundantly clear, most notably when he met with then-President Donald Trump back in 2018. Now, in a surprising — or unsurprising, really — turn of events, West is reigniting their friendship; this time, with a worrying political slant.
Ye visited Mar-a-Lago to reunite with his old friend
It's not lost on us that just last month, Donald Trump's opinion of Kanye West took a major turn when he called the rapper "crazy," and said he should seek "help," as sources informed Rolling Stone. But that didn't stop the controversial rapper from visiting his old buddy at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. After his suspension from Twitter was lifted (via The Telegraph), West shared that he was traveling down south to Mar-a-Lago, where he intended to discuss political strategy with Trump.
Ye wrote: "First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can't believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes. What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?" He then shared a poll with two options listed; "That's very Ye" and "That's very Nay." The vast majority of followers reckoned the former president would be into the idea, with 58.7% voting "That's very Ye."
However, although Trump has also been reinstated on Twitter, he has yet to tweet anything at the time of writing. The controversial politician has primarily been using the conservative-leaning social media app Truth Social, which he helped create. As far as any thoughts he has about West apparently visiting him in Florida, we'll have to wait and see.