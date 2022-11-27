Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Really Felt About The Oprah Interview
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have drawn critics' ire many times over the years. Journalists and other insiders comment on how their actions have affected "The Firm" — the royal family — and the late Queen Elizabeth, in particular. Headlines have claimed over the years that the queen was either furious or heartbroken over the Sussexes' actions, including their deal with Netflix, their choice of a name for their daughter (some say the queen was misled about Lilibet's name), and Harry's upcoming memoir, "Spare." Then there was Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview, which a royal expert has called "a huge mistake" and "worse than a crime," via Newsweek. It was seen as a slap in the face to Harry's grandmother.
But while the queen never publicly aired her opinion, a new biography reveals that the rumors of her dismay have been greatly exaggerated. Gyles Brandreth, a personal friend of the late Prince Philip, writes in "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" that the queen liked Meghan quite a bit, and even encouraged her to continue her acting work after their marriage, via Daily Mail. He also puts to rest the controversy over Lilibet's name, saying that Harry did ask the queen's permission to use her nickname, and Her Majesty took it as a compliment. Brandreth writes, "Later, the Queen said: 'I hear they're calling her "Lili", which is very pretty and seems just right,'" via the U.S. Sun. Most surprising, however, is Brandreth's revelation about the Oprah interview.
The queen wanted only the best for Harry and Meghan
Perhaps the most controversial act Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, committed was sitting down for a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, which revealed a number of stunning things about their life within The Firm. It went against the royals' unspoken code of silence and set into motion the feud between Harry, King Charles III, and William, Prince of Wales. On the other hand, it seems that Queen Elizabeth was far less bothered than the rest of her family. In his new biography, Gyles Brandreth writes, via Page Six, "I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry's well-being than about 'this television nonsense,' meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview — which caused so much controversy — and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix." He adds that the monarch was supportive of the couple's move to California, as long as Harry could "find really useful things to do."
Per the Daily Mail, the queen even defended Harry to his uncle, Prince Andrew, who "harrumphed" over the interview. The monarch reminded him that his own former wife, Sarah Ferguson, had a similar interview with Oprah back in 1996. Like Harry and Meghan, Fergie said she felt the strain of conforming to palace life and enduring the cruelty of the British tabloids, via People. It seems Queen Elizabeth was ever the peacemaker, even in her own family.