Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Really Felt About The Oprah Interview

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have drawn critics' ire many times over the years. Journalists and other insiders comment on how their actions have affected "The Firm" — the royal family — and the late Queen Elizabeth, in particular. Headlines have claimed over the years that the queen was either furious or heartbroken over the Sussexes' actions, including their deal with Netflix, their choice of a name for their daughter (some say the queen was misled about Lilibet's name), and Harry's upcoming memoir, "Spare." Then there was Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview, which a royal expert has called "a huge mistake" and "worse than a crime," via Newsweek. It was seen as a slap in the face to Harry's grandmother.

But while the queen never publicly aired her opinion, a new biography reveals that the rumors of her dismay have been greatly exaggerated. Gyles Brandreth, a personal friend of the late Prince Philip, writes in "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" that the queen liked Meghan quite a bit, and even encouraged her to continue her acting work after their marriage, via Daily Mail. He also puts to rest the controversy over Lilibet's name, saying that Harry did ask the queen's permission to use her nickname, and Her Majesty took it as a compliment. Brandreth writes, "Later, the Queen said: 'I hear they're calling her "Lili", which is very pretty and seems just right,'" via the U.S. Sun. Most surprising, however, is Brandreth's revelation about the Oprah interview.