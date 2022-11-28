Leva Bonaparte Talks Upcoming Bravo Spin-Off Series Southern Hospitality - Exclusive Interview

As a spin-off of "Southern Charm," how is "Southern Hospitality" different from the original?

It's an entirely different show and an entirely different side of Charleston that you've probably never seen, so I'm excited for you guys to see that ... It's a completely different show, a completely different premise, but it's still Southern. We're still in the South.

I do like to say that I try to get the girls to pull their skirts down a bit more. They want to be like, "Oh, Miami and the big city." I'm like, "No, this is the South, and these are things I like about the South." You don't have to dress that way.

I love that my staff is warm and sweet. At most nightclubs, you'll walk up, and the guy at the door is not friendly at all. Here, I'm like, "This is the South; I want you to be kind and warm." People are coming here to spend good money and spend a special day of their lives with us.

You're going to see a little different side of Charleston, a little bit of a different side of nightlife. It's definitely a lot younger.



Will we see any familiar faces from "Southern Charm" on the show?

You'll absolutely see everyone make cameos. Literally almost everybody, you're going to see: Olivia [Flowers], Taylor [Ann Green], Naomie [Olindo], even Patricia [Altschul] and Marcy [Hobbs]. At my birthday, Madison [LeCroy] came and apologized about the finale because she felt like she piled on with Craig [Conover] and felt [bad about it]. She said, "I'm sorry, I felt like I was being a bully, and I'm sorry about that." That was the beginning of me and Madison making up. You're going to see almost everybody, and in real life, they're always here.

What are you most excited for?

I'm excited for everyone to meet our business. Republic, DMG — the whole group is in itself four of my little babies, these restaurants and clubs. I'm very excited for them to see the people that are building this, holding up this epic dream that we have realized. It's going to be fun.

Let's have fun again. People want to see people doing things that are outside of the box, taking careers outside of the box, loving their jobs, [but] also the challenges of the job. It'll be fun for people to see that business is personal. I don't believe business is not personal. I've always thought that [it is]. It'll be fun for people to see young people making those decisions that maybe they wish they did, or they hope their kids will.

Also, [they'll see us] having fun and being young and seeing a city they're not familiar with. Yes, it gets messy, and it gets crazy, and I definitely get a little stressed out. There was a time or two where I was like, "I'm not doing this show; I'm done." It's hard opening your business up. Today, [if] I was like, "Okay, I'm going to go in your closet right now," you'd be like, "No, you're not. I didn't clean up." There's no time to do that. You're literally opening your underwear drawer to the world.

It's very vulnerable, so give us some grace. It's a messy business, but we're doing our best and having a great time at it. I hope other people do that, too.