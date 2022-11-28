Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Gave Meghan Markle Her Blessing To Continue Acting

Meghan Markle was a relatively well-known actor, particularly in the US, when she married Prince Harry and joined the ranks of the British monarchy, thereby necessitating a major career change. As Harper's Bazaar noted back in 2017, during the couple's very first joint interview, Meghan confirmed she was giving up acting to be a full-time royal. "What's been really exciting, as we talk about this as the transition out of my career ... is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on," she shared.

Sadly, just a few years later, the former "Suits" star was forced to confront the reality of her decision, and according to well-placed sources, she really regretted giving up her career. Queen Elizabeth's biographer, Sally Bedell Smith, revealed during a chat with Vanity Fair that it was especially hard for Meghan to contend with because "what she was expected to do in the royal family didn't compare with what she had been accustomed to."

Although Bedell Smith acknowledged that being a royal is obviously a hugely privileged position, she also pointed out that it requires giving up "a lot of things that may have meant a lot to you and [having to] dedicate yourself to an institution that's 1,000 years old." According to new research, though, Her Majesty didn't demand that Meghan stop acting.