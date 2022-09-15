Meghan Markle Has Another Big Career Opportunity Put On Hold After The Queen's Death

In an unusual twist of fate, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were already in the U.K. when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II's health was failing (via Newsweek). The Duke of Sussex flew to Balmoral to his grandmother's bedside while Markle stayed behind in London. There is speculation that Markle was originally planning to fly along with her husband but plans changed after it was thought she may be unwelcome, according to Page Six.

It was the first time Harry and Meghan had been back in the U.K. since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, and the couple had only planned on staying a week. Once the queen died, they extended their trip and had to cancel several events, including the WellChild Awards where Harry was set to speak (per Yahoo! News). Markle was scheduled to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and she and Harry were also planning on attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Now another scheduled event has been postponed. The Duchess of Sussex was going to be on the cover of Variety (via People). The magazine disclosed that Markle was chosen as one of its honorees for its Power of Women issue which also includes Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and Elizabeth Olsen. Variety said they have delayed the cover "out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II." Markle will also not be attending their Power of Women event in Los Angeles on September 28.