Keke Palmer Talks Doritos Dips And How She Channels Big Dip Energy - Exclusive Interview

Why did you choose to partner with Doritos? What was it about this project?

I loved Doritos, first of all. Doritos is something that we all grew up with, and if you didn't, I feel so bad for you, because they're a household name of a brand. They're around for every barbecue, family trip, car ride, whatever.

When I heard that they're coming out with these Doritos and taking dipping to another level with some Big Dip Energy, I felt like, oh my gosh, this is a perfect mashup, because I know a little something about bold flavors. I was excited to introduce a cool ranch jalapeño, their new dip, as well as their other new dip, spicy nacho. I was really excited to be able to join the team and be able to usher in this next generation of Doritos love, and see what [everyone] can dip into this new dip. From pizza to wings to veggies, it's all the options, all the things.

What's your favorite thing to dip in the new dips, or what's your favorite dip?

When I'm trying to be healthy, I'll do a little pita, a little bit of veggie type of scenario. When I'm going all the way in with the snacking, I'm thinking some wings, some pizza. I'm very excited for people to tell me what they'll dip [into] it because I want them to get creative and give me some ideas.

We also have an opportunity for people to win a Big Dip Energy Kit by going to the Doritos Instagram page and commenting under the dip launch post with what they would put into their dip, and I'm very excited to see [the results]. All they got to do is comment what food they would dip [into] it, and then the hashtag Big Dip Energy, hashtag sweepstakes. I'm excited for them to give me some ideas on how to upgrade my food. ...

Even French fries. I just thought about French fries too.

What's in the Big Dip Energy Kit?

It's a little bit exclusive, so you're going to have to go into the comments section in order to get it, girl, because this is a very exclusive, essential kit. It's all the things you're going to be needing and more. It's going to upgrade you, so go ahead and upgrade yourself.