Why William And Catherine Are Coming To The US For The First Time In 8 Years

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, will be making their first trip to the U.S. since 2014 this week (via People). The royal pair is set to arrive stateside on Wednesday, November 30 and will spend three days in Boston, Massachusetts. A source close to the couple told People that Will and Kate are "both extremely excited for the visit" and that "they feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible."

While only some of the details of their visit have been released to the public, we do know that The Prince and Princess of Wales will be spending their last evening in the U.S. at a glamorous event: the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will air on PBS on the evening of December 4.