Why Harry Likely Won't Reunite With William During His Upcoming US Trip

William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, are set to visit Boston this week for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, per NBC Boston. You can watch the awards on PBS; five winners will win £1 million at the ceremony at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, with one in each of the following categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

Prince William and the Royal Foundation started the event in 2020, and the name comes from a twist on John F. Kennedy's 1962 goal of putting an American on the moon — a moon shot. The overall goal is to help innovators get funding to scale their inventions and designs made to help make the world cleaner and safer.

Prince William traveled to New York City in September for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, per People. Other big-name attendees at that summit were Jacinda Arden, Bill Gates, Matt Damon, and Queen Raina al Abdullah of Jordan. William and Kate will surely be rubbing elbows with more celebs at the event in Boston — Billie Eilish, Rami Malek, and Cate Blanchett are set to attend, per the Daily Mail. But Prince Harry is not likely to be one of them.