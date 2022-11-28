The Giving Way These Three General Hospital Ladies Spent Their Turkey Day
Celebrating Thanksgiving has been an American tradition for generations. On "General Hospital," it's also a tradition that Thanksgiving dinner goes horribly wrong for the Quartermaine family and pizza ends up being the meal of choice. Soap Central asked their news writers what their favorite Soap Opera traditions on Thanksgiving were, and while some noted they liked the Abbott family's yearly dinners on "The Young and the Restless," others liked seeing characters who don't ordinarily get along with each other having the holiday meal together on various sudsers, the Q's ending up settling for pizza on Turkey Day was hands down the most popular soap event.
While most Americans decorate their houses for the holiday — and work hard not to overeat all the delicious food that is prepared and served — sadly there are many who do not have Thanksgiving dinner as one of their options. Hundreds of grateful citizens enjoy giving back to the community, helping those who are less fortunate by working at various food banks and other neighborhood organizations. Feeding America offers a platform by which people can volunteer their time to help out the needy across the country. For those in Los Angeles, there is the LA Mission, which helps out poor and homeless citizens, and hosts an annual Thanksgiving dinner in which many people volunteer to serve their community.
This year, three "General Hospital" stars joined the cause and had a wonderful time helping those in need.
General Hospital stars give back to the community
As ABC7 reported, the LA Mission on Skid Row in Los Angeles has been providing an annual Thanksgiving dinner for those in need for over 80 years. In 2017, Soap Opera Digest shared several pictures of soap opera stars who helped out at the LA Mission including Deidre Hall, Billy Flynn, and Kate Linder. Soap stars have been joining the cause for years, and 2022 is no exception.
Cassandra James — who plays Dr. Terry Randolph on "General Hospital" — recently posted pictures of herself and co-stars Brook Kerr and Kelly Thiebaud serving Thanksgiving meals at the LA Mission, writing, "So thankful to spend the morning with my GH gal pals serving meals @thelamission for their #SkidRowThanksgiving service. What do you know about the homeless shelter in your community? We are all connected and there is always room in this world for more helpers. Happy Thanksgiving. There's so much to be grateful for." Fans were extremely happy to see such kindness with one replying, "what an amazing way to give back . . . Happy Thanksgiving and continued blessings." One comment spoke for all saying, "Thank you all for helping the less fortunate. God bless you."
TMZ also noted that many other celebrities such as Emma Caulfield Ford, Reza Farahan, and Chris McDonald were on hand to help out, truly giving thanks by giving back to the community.