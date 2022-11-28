The Giving Way These Three General Hospital Ladies Spent Their Turkey Day

Celebrating Thanksgiving has been an American tradition for generations. On "General Hospital," it's also a tradition that Thanksgiving dinner goes horribly wrong for the Quartermaine family and pizza ends up being the meal of choice. Soap Central asked their news writers what their favorite Soap Opera traditions on Thanksgiving were, and while some noted they liked the Abbott family's yearly dinners on "The Young and the Restless," others liked seeing characters who don't ordinarily get along with each other having the holiday meal together on various sudsers, the Q's ending up settling for pizza on Turkey Day was hands down the most popular soap event.

While most Americans decorate their houses for the holiday — and work hard not to overeat all the delicious food that is prepared and served — sadly there are many who do not have Thanksgiving dinner as one of their options. Hundreds of grateful citizens enjoy giving back to the community, helping those who are less fortunate by working at various food banks and other neighborhood organizations. Feeding America offers a platform by which people can volunteer their time to help out the needy across the country. For those in Los Angeles, there is the LA Mission, which helps out poor and homeless citizens, and hosts an annual Thanksgiving dinner in which many people volunteer to serve their community.

This year, three "General Hospital" stars joined the cause and had a wonderful time helping those in need.