Jana Kramer Opens Up About One Tree Hill's 'Toxic' Set - Exclusive

Many Jana Kramer fans know the musician and actor from her role as Alex Dupre on "One Tree Hill." Speaking to The List, Kramer reflects on scoring a part in the hit series, saying, "I remember getting the script, becoming a series regular, and being like, 'I hate her, but I want to love her.' I thought, 'How do I make her lovable?'"

Revealing how she helped develop Alex Dupre into a loveable character, Kramer says, "The fact that I got to break her down a little bit and play such a complicated mess of a character was so much fun. Equally, I'm a mess in my own right. I have my own brokenness; I've got stuff. We all have our stuff."

While winning a role on "One Tree Hill" should have been a dream come true, it wasn't without its challenges. "The thing with those sets is that everyone was really young," Kramer explains. "They started young. The show was on for nine years, and we were so young. When you walk into something that was toxic, you're like, 'I don't know how to work ...'" Despite facing difficulties on the set, Kramer tried to make the best of a tricky situation. "I'm aware, but I still put my head down," she says. "I'm like, 'I'm going to show up and make it as happy an environment as I can.'"