The Joke The Stars Of My Southern Family Christmas Kept Making While Filming - Exclusive

Ryan Rottman and Jaicy Elliot's chemistry on My Southern Family Christmas is as steamy as a crawfish broil. The Louisiana-based film stars Elliot as Campbell and Rottman as Jackson as they navigate the holidays in the South. Luckily for the duo, they got along just as well on-set as their characters in the Hallmark Christmas movie. Then again, it's hard not to have a good time when you get to eat beignets every day in New Orleans.

Yet their real-life conversations have just a few more puns, and the pair churned out quite a few dad jokes during the course of filming. So, how do the actors feel about working with each other during the Christmas movie, and what were they constantly joking about?

The List spoke to Elliot and Campbell during an exclusive interview, where Rottman discussed what it was like working with Elliot and the director-related pun that haunted filming.