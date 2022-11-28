Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."

The photos shared by the first lady (and seen here on the Daily Mail) show just a few of the displays that will welcome the 50,000 tourists expected to walk through America's House. One of the displays has ornaments of all 50 state birds, three are dedicated to Gold Star families, and the ones in the China Room are decorated with dishes and baking utensils. First Pets Commander and Willow Biden — a German Shepherd pup and a gray tabby cat — are represented in three areas as well. Then, the traditional gingerbread rendition of the White House is joined by another gingerbread building: Philadelphia's Independence Hall, home of the Constitution.

Dr. Biden's followers were delighted by this year's layout, but some couldn't help making comparisons to the ghost of a White House past.