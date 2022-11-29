NYX Cosmetics Is Launching The Dreamiest Avatar-Inspired Collection

The world of beauty isn't one that solely consists of the same repeated products being released in a loop. It manages to keep its finger on the pulse of what's trending and relevant in the world, and one of every beauty lover's favorite ways it does so is by releasing collaborations or collections inspired by movies. Pop culture continues to find its way into our makeup bags, whether it be through celebrity collaborations with cosmetics brands or the much-funner-themed collections. Who could forget the iconic "Mean Girls" burn book palette released by Storybook Cosmetics that we never knew we needed, per Teen Vogue?

Over the years, fans have learned to identify when the buzz surrounding a new movie release is buzzing enough to crossover to the beauty world. With the eagerly anticipated release of "Avatar: The Way of Water" upon us, it was pretty clear that the movie everyone's been waiting for for 13 years was going to be sensational. Now, there's a lot to get excited about over here. From seeing how the already impressive CGI effects have gotten even better 13 years later, to exploring what new adventures James Cameron has in store for us, per Yahoo! Movies. But if you're a makeup lover that is most excited to see some "Avatar" themed beauty in your collection, look no further, NYX Cosmetics has you covered.