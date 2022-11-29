The Royal Title For Archie That Meghan And Harry Reportedly Turned Down

When King Charles III ascended to the throne in September 2022, the royal family transitioned into a modern monarchy. As a result, the titles of its most senior royals were changed, including that of Prince William and Kate Middleton, now known as William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their children's titles also reflected that change, but Princess Charlotte may reportedly be given the title of Duchess of Edinburgh, according to the Daily Mail. The title holds particular significance within the royal family, as it was Queen Elizabeth II's when she was a princess.

It's believed that Charlotte will be given the title as Charles has yet to bestow it upon his younger brother Prince Edward, who is currently the Earl of Wessex and Forfar. "It shows you what the King is thinking," a royal insider told the Daily Mail. "It's about promoting those directly in line to the throne rather than those on the edges."

As for Charles' younger grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet weren't given royal titles when they were born like their cousins. There were titles available, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, refused to use them (via The Telegraph).